Russia's Navalny detained ahead of rally

Police have detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of a rally in a major Russian city.

Navalny on Friday posted a video on his Instagram account of what he said were officers outside his home asking him to come to a police station. Navalny had planned to travel to the city of Nizhny Novgorod where he was to lead a rally later on Friday.

After he announced his presidential bid last year, Navalny, a top Kremlin foe and arguably Russia's most popular opposition politician, inspired a grassroots campaign in Russian regions to support his nomination.

The Tass news agency on Friday quoted police as saying that Navalny was detained because of his calls for unsanctioned rallies.

The rally in Nizhny Novgorod, however, had received City Hall approval.