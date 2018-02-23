Rwandan police say 5 Congolese refugees killed in protests

Rwandan police say five Congolese refugees have been killed in a protest over reduced food rations, with the U.N. refugee agency saying police fired at the protesters.

Police say in a statement that another 15 people were injured in the protests this week as several hundred refugees marched to the U.N. agency offices in Kiziba refugee camp in the west.

The statement says Rwandan police intervened when "demonstrators armed with stones, sticks and metal projectiles assaulted and wounded seven police officers."

The U.N. refugee agency in a statement says it is "shocked" by the deaths, adding that "disproportionate use of force against desperate refugees is not acceptable."

Underfunding forced the World Food Program to cut food rations by 25 percent in January.

The Kiziba camp hosts over 17,000 Congolese refugees.