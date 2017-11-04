Ex- Salvadoran TV anchor accused of money laundering

Police in El Salvador say they've issued an arrest warrant for former TV anchor Jorge Hernandez, accusing him of laundering $8.1 million for ex-President Tony Saca.

Investigator Douglas Melendez said Saturday that Hernadez is accused of laundering embezzled money through a series of companies set up to channel the money back to Saca.

Other advertising and media companies have been tied to the corruption case. Saca has declared his innocence.

Saca and several associates are being prosecuted for the alleged diversion of at least $246 million in government funds.

Prosecutors say about $116 million was transferred to private accounts of presidential employees and later to other accounts and businesses, some belonging to Saca.

The 51-year-old Saca was president from 2004. He also faces a civil prosecution for alleged illicit enrichment.