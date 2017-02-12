Ex-Sandinista Says Nicaragua's Ruling Party Persecuting Him

A Roman Catholic priest and noted poet who once served in Nicaragua's Sandinista government is claiming that the party is persecuting him, after he was hit with an $800,000 judgment in a lawsuit.

Ernesto Cardenal split with President Daniel Ortega's Sandinista party in the 1990s, after accusing Ortega of monopolizing power.

The judgment against the 92-year-old Cardenal came in a lawsuit by a manager of a nonprofit group run by Cardenal until 1999. The manager claimed damages and pay, saying her employment contract was violated.

The lawyer who filed the suit represented Ortega when his step-daughter accused him of sexual abuse in 1998.

In a post on his Facebook page, Cardenal said: "The political persecution is unceasing on the part of a judicial apparatus that is at the orders of the current government's political interests."