Saudi king touts Trump's Islamic summit as "new partnership"

Saudi Arabia's King Salman is touting an upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and heads of state from across Muslim-majority nations as the start of a new relationship that will strengthen global security.

Trump is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia this weekend for his first overseas trip as president.

The kingdom, in an effort to show its reach and convening powers, has invited more than 50 heads of state from across the Middle East, Africa and Asia to a summit with Trump on Sunday. In a statement carried on the Saudi Press Agency on Monday, King Salman expressed hope the May 21 summit "will establish a new partnership in confronting extremism and terrorism."

Trump is also expected to meet separately with the Arab rulers of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.