Saudi Soldier Killed by Cross-Border Fire Amid Yemen War

Saudi Arabia says a soldier has been killed by cross-border fire from Yemen amid the kingdom's campaign against Shiite rebels there.

The Interior Ministry announced early Sunday the soldier's death in the kingdom's Najran region as a result of shelling and intensive fire Saturday afternoon.

The war in Yemen began in 2014 after the Shiite rebels known as Houthis and their allies seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition of Arab countries began a military campaign against the Houthi forces. It said its mission served in part as a counterbalance to Iran's influence following its nuclear deal with world powers.

Saudi-led airstrikes have come under international criticism for their heavy civilian casualties. The U.S., which had provided the coalition targeting assistance, pulled back its presence over it.