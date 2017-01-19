High-Rise Tower on Fire in Iranian Capital Collapses

A high-rise building in Tehran engulfed by a fire collapsed on Thursday as scores of firefighters battled the blaze. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was trapped inside at the time of the collapse.

Earlier, authorities had told the state-run IRNA news agency that at least 38 people were injured in the fire at the Plasco building, an iconic structure in central Tehran just north of the capital's sprawling bazaar.

Firefighters had been battling the blaze for several hours before the collapse. It wasn't clear if any emergency responders or anyone else was inside the building at the time. Police had kept out shopkeepers and others wanting to rush back in to collect their valuables.

The 17-story building, which included a shopping center, was among the first high-rises built in the Iranian capital.

Jalal Maleki, a fire department spokesman, earlier told Iranian state television that 10 firehouses responded to the blaze, which was first reported around 8 a.m.

Associated Pres writers Jon Gambrell and Adam Schreck in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.