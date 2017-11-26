Search on in the Atlantic for missing Polish sailor, wife

Poland's Foreign Ministry says that it's in touch with authorities in Barbados and Martinique who are searching for a Polish yacht in the area whose skipper has fallen off leaving only his untrained wife on board.

News of the mishap in the Atlantic came earlier this week from the relatives of the sailing couple. The 67-year-old woman informed her daughters in Poland by satellite phone that her 74-year-old husband had fallen into water on Tuesday and she didn't know how to turn back the boat and fetch him. She gave her approximate location.

The ministry said Sunday that British, French and Dutch vessels in the area were also searching for the yacht on which the Polish couple was planning to circle the globe.