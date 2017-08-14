Search for journalist who left Danish submarine intensifies

Police in Denmark have intensified their hunt for a missing Swedish journalist who allegedly disembarked from an amateur-built submarine a day before the vessel sunk.

Copenhagen police continued their search Monday on land and at sea for 30-year-old freelance journalist Kim Wall. The search also will cover parts of Swedish territorial waters.

Wall was on a reporting assignment aboard the UC3 Nautilus submarine owned by 46-year-old Danish inventor Peter Madsen. He made a last-minute escape from the sinking vessel Friday and has denied any responsibility for Wall's fate. Madsen was arrested on preliminary manslaughter charges.

Copenhagen police suspect that Madsen deliberately sunk the submarine though he initially blamed technical problems.

Wall wasn't found inside the submarine after it was raised and transported for investigation Saturday.