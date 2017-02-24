Search for murder suspect, 6-year-old daughter ends in crash

A missing 6-year-old Connecticut girl was found in Pennsylvania on Friday following a high-speed car chase and crash that involved a car driven by her father, who's suspected in her mother's killing, authorities said.

Aylin Sofia Hernandez suffered minor injuries in the crash at about 11 a.m. on Interstate 99 in Benner Township, Pennsylvania state police said. Her father, Oscar Hernandez, had refused to pull over when a state trooper spotted the car, which had been the subject of an Amber Alert, they said.

Hernandez was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment. Two state troopers also suffered minor injuries.

Federal immigration officials said Hernandez is a citizen of El Salvador who had been deported on Nov. 27, 2013. He has prior felony convictions including assault and threatening, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer for him, an agency spokesman said in a statement.

Hernandez was being held as a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania and couldn't be reached for comment. Bridgeport police have a warrant for his arrest.

The girl was being returned to family in Connecticut with the help of state officials.

Police issued a public alert about the girl at about 2:45 a.m. Friday.

Officers had gone to the girl's Bridgeport home and found her mother, Nadia Gonzalez, fatally stabbed.

Another woman in the home also was stabbed multiple times and was hospitalized. Police said she's expected to survive.

Benner Township is about 300 miles from Bridgeport.