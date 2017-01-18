Court Denies a Request to Arrest Samsung's De Facto Head

A Seoul court says it has denied a request to arrest Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, a setback to prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal that toppled South Korea's president.

The Seoul Central District Court said Thursday that there was not enough reason to detain the 48-year-old Samsung heir.

Prosecutors accused him of giving 43 billion won ($36 million) in bribes to the president and a confidante of hers, seeking support for a contentious merger. They also suspect him of embezzling and lying under oath.

The denial of the arrest could draw a backlash from members of the public who were infuriated by the allegations that the government had pressured a pension fund, a major investor in Samsung, to help the Lee family's succession plan.