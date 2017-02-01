Serbia Introduces Lockdown for Migrants in Belgrade Center

Serbia has introduced a lockdown for migrants in their refugee center in Belgrade.

Officials said Wednesday the migrants staying in the center on the outskirts of the capital will need special permissions to leave and need to be back by 10 p.m. each night.

The measure has been introduced after a woman claimed she was attacked by migrants near the camp while walking with her three children. She said they wanted to take away the stroller with her baby inside.

Officials said police are investigating her claim.

Some 550 migrants are staying in the camp. It is not clear whether the measure includes all other shelters in Serbia.

Some 7,000 migrants have been stranded in Serbia following Balkan border closures last year and the EU's attempts to control immigration.