6 Serbians arrested in Greece in fatal beating of Texan, 22

Serbia says six of its citizens have been arrested in Greece in the investigation into the beating death of a 22-year-old Texas man on the island of Zakynthos (ZAH'-keen-thos).

Serbia's foreign ministry said Saturday that the detained Serbs were to appear before a judge.

The family of Bakari (buh-KAR'-ee) Henderson of Austin, Texas, identified him as the victim. His family said Henderson was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch a clothing line. Bakari graduated from the University of Arizona in May with a business degree.

Greek police say the victim was beaten to death early Friday at a bar in Lagana. Officials haven't released a possible motive for the attack.

Greek police said Friday that a 34-year-old Greek and a 32-year-old British man of Serbian origin were arrested.

