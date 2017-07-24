Serbia's president urges resolving Kosovo relations

Serbia's president says the Balkan country must resolve its relations with the breakaway former province of Kosovo in order to move forward.

In an op-ed published in the high-circulation Blic daily Monday, Aleksandar Vucic urged a lasting solution for the problem that has been a source of tension in the region since the 1998-99 war.

Dominantly ethnic Albanian Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 with Western backing. Supported by Russia, Serbia has refused to recognize the split.

Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to participate in EU-mediated talks to advance their efforts to join the bloc. Serbian nationalists have urged ditching the EU bid over Kosovo.

Vucic says "we must at least try to resolve the Kosovo knot and not hide and leave the toughest burden to our children."