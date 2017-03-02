Serbia's presidential vote set for April 2

Serbia's parliament speaker has set April 2 as the date for the country's presidential election when a populist leader is to face a challenge from fractured opposition.

The date announced Thursday by parliament speaker Maja Gojkovic means that the second round would be held on the Easter Sunday, April 16, if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round.

Serbia's current populist prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, is considered a clear favorite to win the presidency.

He will face several opposition candidates, including liberal Sasa Jankovic, former Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic and ultranationalist Vojislav Seselj.

Although the post is largely ceremonial, the outcome of the vote could determine whether the country continues on its EU membership path or will move toward its traditional ally Russia.