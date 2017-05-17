Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple to caning

A Shariah court in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province has sentenced two gay men to public caning for the first time.

The court on Wednesday said the men, aged 20 and 23, would each be subjected to 85 lashes for having sexual relations.

One of the men cried as his sentence was read out and pleaded for a lighter sentence.

The couple was arrested in late March after neighborhood vigilantes in the provincial capital Banda Aceh suspected them of being gay and set out to catch them having sex.

International human rights groups have described the treatment of the men as degrading and humiliating and called for their immediate release.

Prosecutors had asked for 80 lashes.

Aceh is the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia to practice Shariah law, which was a concession made by the national government in 2006 to end a years-long war with separatists. It implemented an expanded Shariah code two years ago.