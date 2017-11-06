Center-right candidate edging populist in tight Sicily vote

Early results in a regional election in Sicily show the center-right widening its advantage over the populist 5-Star movement.

Less than half of the Italian island's 4.6 million eligible voters turned out Sunday for the last major electoral test before a national election due next year.

With 37 percent of the vote counted early Monday, center-right candidate Nello Musumeci was leading with 38.9 percent of the vote ahead of 5-Star candidate Giancarlo Cancelleri at 35.6 percent support. The Democratic Party, which leads the central Rome government, is lagging badly at 18.4 percent.

A victory by Musumeci would restore the island's traditional political order after five years of a center-left administration, while a victory by the 5-Star movement would hand the populist party control of its first region.

———

This version corrects the number of those who voted Sunday to less than half the island's 4.6 million eligible voters.