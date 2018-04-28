Sick British toddler at center of legal battle dies

LONDON — Apr 28, 2018, 2:48 AM ET
Candles and balloons are placed outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, England, where seriously ill Alfie Evans is a patient, Friday April 27, 2018. The father of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans said Thursday that he would work with doctors to give his son "dignity and comfort," as he called for a truce in a divisive case that has pitted doctors and the British courts against Alfie's parents, Christian groups and the pope. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

The parents of a terminally ill British toddler whose case drew attention from Pope Francis and others around the world say they are "heartbroken" that their son has died.

Kate James and Tom Evans said on Facebook that 23-month-old Alfie Evans, who had an incurable degenerative brain condition and was at the center of a legal battle over his treatment, died on Saturday morning.

Doctors treating Alfie said further treatment was futile and he should be allowed to die, but his parents — backed by the pope and Christian groups — fought for months to take him to a hospital in Italy so he could be kept on life support.

The hospital withdrew Alfie's life support Monday after a series of court rulings sided with doctors.

