Singapore prime minister visits Vietnam to boost ties

Vietnam and Singapore have signed several business agreements as the island state seeks to boost investment and trade with the communist country during a visit by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Among the six memorandum of understanding which were signed Thursday and witnessed by Lee and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, two were for industrial parks to be developed by Singapore's Sembcorp in central Vietnam.

"I'm very glad to be back to Vietnam after more than three years in order to take our relationship another step forward," Lee told reporters at a joint press briefing with Phuc.

Lee told reporters that he hoped Singapore, one of Vietnam's top investors and trading partners, would increase its investments in the country.

"With more intensive business links and with more tourism between both sides, travel between Vietnam and Singapore has increased substantially," Lee said.

Phuc said the two leaders were committed to enhancing the partnership between Vietnam and Singapore in all fields.

Lee said the two discussed regional and security issues and in particular the South China Sea, where he said issues should be resolved "in accordance with the international law including the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea ... and also on the freedom of navigation on the important artery of global commerce in the South China Sea."

Vietnam and China along with the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan claim parts of or all of the South China Sea.

Vietnam is the vocal opponent of China's expansion in the South China Sea.