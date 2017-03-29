Slain man's daughter disputes police account of Paris raid

The adult daughter of a Chinese man killed in a police raid in Paris says her father never had a chance against the officers who broke down their door and shot him.

The death of 56-year-old Shaoyo Liu on Sunday has touched off riots in the northern neighborhood that is home to many of the French capital's Chinese immigrants.

Police say Liu tried to stab an officer, who fired in self-defense.

Liu's daughter on Wednesday disputed the police account, saying she heard a loud knocking on the door that quickly turned to forceful banging before police burst inside and knocked down her father.

She says he was holding kitchen scissors because he was cooking at the time, but had no time or any inclination to harm the officers.