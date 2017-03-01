Slovenia and Croatia clash over Teran red wine name

Slovenian winemakers have warned the European Union that Croatia has presented "partly forged" documents while getting permission to use the Teran red wine brand in the 28-nation bloc.

Neighboring EU members Slovenia and Croatia have long been at odds over the use of the Teran name. Slovenia says it has the exclusive rights to the brand, which it considers a national treasure.

Last Friday, however, the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, effectively allowed Croatian winemakers to use the name under certain conditions.

The head of a Slovenian group to protect Teran, Marjan Colja, said Wednesday they informed EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan that Croatia used out-of-date documents to outline its case.

The group also says it is preparing a lawsuit against the European Commission at the EU Court.