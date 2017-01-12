Snowman on Track Causes German Train Driver to Hit Brakes

Police are looking for people who built a snowman on railway tracks in northeastern Germany, prompting a train driver to slam on the brakes.

The roughly 1.5-meter (5-foot) snowman stood on the tracks in Wesenberg after sunset on Wednesday. The driver of an approaching train couldn't determine whether it was a snowman or a real person, and hit the emergency brake. Police say the maneuver caused some 5,000 euros ($5,270) in damage to the train's braking system.

Authorities are investigating on suspicion of dangerous intervention in railway traffic. Police believe three people built the snowman, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.