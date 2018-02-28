Son of India's former finance minister arrested

An opposition official says the son of India's former finance minister has been arrested as part of a financial misconduct investigation.

Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving bribes while his father was in office to help a media company get government clearance to allow them to receive foreign investments.

He has denied the accusations. He is the son of P. Chidambaram, who was finance minister until his Congress party-led government was voted out of power in 2014.

Congress party spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala called the arrest politically motivated, a way to stop the senior Chidambaram from criticizing the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.