Son of Japan abductee to N. Korea hopes Trump raises issue

A Japanese whose mother was abducted by North Korean agents in 1978 when he was a baby has high hopes that President Donald Trump's outreach will draw public attention to the issue.

Japan says North Korea abducted at least 17 of its citizens in the 1970s and '80s to train its spies to pass as Japanese. North Korea allowed five to visit Japan in 2002, and they stayed instead of returning to North Korea.

Trump is expected to meet with some relatives of the abductees during his Tokyo visit Monday.

Koichiro Iizuka tells The Associated Press he hopes to be part of the meeting. He says he doesn't believe information from North Korea that his mother and seven other abductees had died.