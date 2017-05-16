Sotheby's sells pink, blue diamond earrings for about $51M

Sotheby's has sold a pair of pear-shaped diamond earrings at a hammer price of about $51 million, though the 14.54-carat flawless Fancy Vivid Blue diamond that was the highlight of Tuesday's auction fell short of the expected range.

Sold as separate lots in Geneva, the "Apollo Blue" and "Artemis Pink" diamonds together cracked the low end of the expected range of $50 million to $70 million, but were a record for earrings sold at auction.

At the hammer price, excluding fees, the largest internally flawless Fancy Vivid Blue sold at auction went for 37 million Swiss francs ($37.5 million). The total cost was $42.1 million, including the "buyer's premium."

The matching, 16-carat pink diamond went for a hammer price of about $13.5 million.