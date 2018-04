South Africa's leader cuts short UK visit after protests

South Africa's president cut short a visit to Britain to return home and deal with violent protests in a provincial capital, calling late Friday for calm and saying more discussions on the "serious" issues were needed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa left the Commonwealth summit in London to visit the North West capital of Mahikeng, where residents brought life to a standstill with protests over alleged corruption and calls for the premier to resign.

The turmoil has presented Ramaphosa with the most significant test of his public peacemaking skills since he took office in February.

A statement from his office noted clashes with police and called for engagement "rather than violence and anarchy." It urged police to show restraint in the city of about 300,000.

State broadcaster SABC showed police firing rubber bullets to disperse looters in the streets. It later reported that 23 people had been arrested, citing local police.

South Africa's foreign minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, confirmed that Botswana had closed its border with the province because of the chaos, SABC reported.

South Africa's next election is in 2019 and the ruling African National Congress party under Ramaphosa is eager to recover from its worst-ever election showing in 2016, in which the ANC lost control of major municipalities including commercial hub Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria.

The party and its leadership also face internal divisions after the tumultuous resignation of former President Jacob Zuma in February after multiple scandals and allegations of graft. Ramaphosa, Zuma's former deputy, has repeatedly pledged to tackle the widespread corruption that had weakened investor confidence in one of Africa's largest economies.

The North West premier, Supra Mahumapelo, is an ANC politician and has faced accusations of corruption from residents who say mismanagement has led to a decline in government services. Ramaphosa said ANC leaders had met with him and others.

Similar protests have been common across South Africa, which the World Bank this year called, by any measure, "one of the most unequal countries in the world."

