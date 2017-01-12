Spain's Envoy to UK Resigns Amid Outcry Over Plane Crash

Spain's ambassador to the United Kingdom has resigned amid increasing calls for him to be sacked over his handling of 75 deaths in a 2003 crash of a military jet.

Ambassador Federico Trillo announced his resignation on Thursday, saying he doesn*t want to interfere with the government's work.

Trillo was chosen for the London job by the government of Mariano Rajoy in 2012. He was Spain's defense minister when a Yak-42 aircraft crashed in Northeast Turkey, killing 62 Spanish soldiers returning from a mission in Afghanistan and 13 crew members from Ukraine and Belarus.

Rajoy's cabinet has acknowledged a high-level report that recently blamed Trillo's ministry for not ensuring the safety of troops in air transportation.