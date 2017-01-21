Spanish Hunter Arrested After 2 Agents Killed During Check

Spanish police say they have arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to the deaths of two rural agents in a hunting area in the northern Catalan province of Lleida.

Catalan Interior Minister Jordi Jane said the two agents were shot and killed during a routine permit check, presumably by the detained Spanish man, who was hunting without a valid gun license at the time of their encounter.

The suspect, however, called the police himself, saying that he had shot the two agents while hunting.

Jane later ruled out the possibility of an accident and labeled the deaths a double homicide. He said the man acted violently while visibly distressed and with clear intent to kill, shooting both victims in the head.