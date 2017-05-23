Special aide to Brazil's Temer arrested in corruption probe

RIO DE JANEIRO — May 23, 2017, 1:02 PM ET
Masks representing corrupt politicians are placed by protesters on the lawn outside the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Brazil's Supreme Court has opened investigations into President Michel Temer for allegedly obstructing justice, passive corruption and being a member of a criminal organization. The move follows release of an audiotape that appears to show him endorsing the payment of hush money to an imprisoned former ally in exchange for silence. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A special aide to embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer has been arrested in connection with a corruption scandal.

Tadeu Filippelli was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a fraud investigation into the renovations of the Brasilia stadium for the 2014 World Cup.

Brazil's federal police say the construction works were overpriced by more than $ 260 million.

Filippelli heads the Brasilia branch of Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party and is one of the five special aides to the president.

Four of those aides now have been linked to corruption scandals. Only two remain in their positions.

Brazil's top court has opened investigations into Temer for alleged obstruction of justice and involvement in passive corruption. He says he's innocent and rejects calls to resign.