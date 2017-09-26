UN-sponsored dialogue to end Libyan crisis underway in Tunis

A new round of U.N.-sponsored talks aimed at uniting Libya's rival factions has opened in neighboring Tunisia.

An "action plan" for dialogue was on the table at a meeting on Tuesday opened by the U.N. chief's special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame.

Libya sank into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Two rival leaders recently agreed to cooperate to pull Libya from the crisis that threatens the region and ultimately Europe. The final goal is big: a national conference with all Libyan parties, adoption of a constitution and presidential elections.

More immediately, they aim to thrash out amendments to a 2015 peace accord reached in Skhirat, Morocco.

Salame said there's "no doubt" the accord's legitimacy would be strengthened with broad support among Libyans.