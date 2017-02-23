UN-sponsored Syria talks resume in Geneva after 10 months

Syrian peace talks under the auspices of the United Nations resumed in Geneva on Thursday, 10 months after falling apart over escalating bloodshed in the war-torn country.

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura convened his first morning meeting with the delegation of the Syrian government, headed by Bashar al-Ja'aafari.

He was expected to then meet with the head of the opposition delegation in Geneva, Yahya Kadamani, and Nasr Hariri, a senior member of the largest opposition group, the Syrian National Coalition.

The talks are the latest bid to end the country's catastrophic six-year war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Kadamani told AP they hoped to achieve "at least something at the human dimension: lifting the siege in certain areas, getting aid to those who are besieged."

He also hoped there would be serious work on the issue of political transition, a sticking point of past talks. "The world has to end this saga. The world has to end these brutalities," he said.

This is the fourth round of negotiations since early last year.

The talks are taking place amid a hard-won, fragile truce brokered by Turkey and Russia, which have backed opposite sides in the six-year civil war.

Opposition delegates have been arriving in Geneva since Wednesday and some held late night meetings in preparation for the talks.