Sri Lanka govt faces pressure over torture, rape allegations

GENEVA — Nov 10, 2017, 1:34 PM ET
In this July 18, 2017, photo, a Sri Lankan man known as Witness #199 shows the scars on his back during an interview in London. He has tried to commit suicide multiple times because of the traumatic memories of his rape and torture. Raped, branded anThe Associated Press
In this July 18, 2017, photo, a Sri Lankan man known as Witness #199 shows the scars on his back during an interview in London. He has tried to commit suicide multiple times because of the traumatic memories of his rape and torture. Raped, branded and beaten repeatedly, more than 50 ethnic Tamil men seeking political asylum in Europe have come forward to say they were abducted and tortured under Sri Lanka’s current regime. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Sri Lanka's government is facing increasing pressure to answer for alleged human rights violations following a recent war crimes lawsuit and allegations from over 50 men who said they were raped, branded or tortured as recently as this year.

Their comments come nearly a decade after Sri Lanka's civil war ended and days ahead of a review of the Indian Ocean nation by the U.N.'s top human rights body.

Doctors, psychologists, lawmakers and rights groups have appealed to the United Nations to investigate new allegations published by The Associated Press on Wednesday. The AP reviewed 32 medical and psychological evaluations and interviewed 20 men who said they were accused of trying to revive a rebel group on the losing side of Sri Lanka's 26-year civil war.

Comments