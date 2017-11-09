Sri Lanka says it will investigate alleged torture of Tamils

Sri Lanka says it will investigate allegations by more than 50 ethnic Tamils that they were abducted and tortured by police or army soldiers long after the nation's civil war ended.

An Associated Press investigation published Wednesday offered detailed testimony from 20 of the men, along with photographs of injuries they said were sustained when they were raped, branded or beaten repeatedly in custody. The men, now seeking political asylum in Europe, spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals against relatives who remain in Sri Lanka.

A Foreign Affairs Ministry official said in a letter sent Thursday to the AP that the government "strongly condemns" torture and will ensure such allegations are "investigated and prosecuted." It urged those with evidence of abuse to come forward and report it.