Sri Lanka marks 8 years since end of bloody civil war

Sri Lanka is marking the eighth anniversary of the end of its bloody civil war with much of the legacy and divisions created by more than quarter-century of violence still intact.

Families are still looking for their missing relatives, others demanding their land back from military occupation, fishermen asking for sea access blocked by the navy, widows heading families and handicapped persons are struggling without jobs. Rehabilitated ex-rebels are shunned by a society that once glorified them.

Tamil lawmaker Abraham Sumanthiran says "a sense of uncertainty is hanging over the people."

Sumanthiran comes from the principle political party representing minority Tamils who bore the brunt of the civil war.