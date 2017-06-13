State of emergency declared on quake-hit Greek island Lesbos

Authorities in Greece have declared a state of emergency on the island of Lesbos after an earthquake left one woman dead and more than 800 people displaced.

The 6.2 magnitude undersea quake on Monday occurred south of Lesbos but was felt as far as Istanbul, Turkey.

Officials from the island's regional government on Tuesday said homes in 12 villages in southern Lesbos had been seriously damaged or destroyed. The mostly elderly residents affected were being housed with relatives, in hotels or at an army-run shelter.

The earthquake marked the second crisis to hit the island in the last two years, after hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees, including many fleeing war in Syria and Iraq, crossed to Lesbos on boats from Turkey as they headed to Europe.