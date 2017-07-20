Strong earthquake rattles Turkey, Greek islands

A powerful earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, sending frightened residents running out of buildings they feared would collapse and into the streets.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake at magnitude 6.7, and said its epicenter was 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Bodrum, Turkey, and 10 miles (16 kilometers) east-northeast of Kos, Greece. It said it had a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

According to Turkish disaster officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.3, and was felt in Mugla and its surrounding areas, causing a brief panic.

In Bitez, a resort town about 6 kilometer (4 miles) west of Bodrum, the quake was felt at about 1:30 a.m. local time and sent frightened residents running into the streets.

Two strong aftershocks followed. Hotel guests briefly returned to their rooms to pick up their belongings but chose to spend the rest of the night outside, with some using sheets and cushions borrowed from nearby lounge chairs to build makeshift beds, according to an AP reporter on the scene.

Greece and Turkey lie in an especially earthquake-prone zone.