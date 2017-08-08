Strong earthquake strikes western China

A strong earthquake has shaken a mountainous region in western China near a famous national park, with no immediate reports of casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.5 quake Tuesday evening struck a region bordered by the provinces of Sichuan and Gansu at a depth of just 10 kilometers (6 miles). Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

The China Earthquake Networks Center measured the quake at magnitude 7.0 and said it was 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep. The Chinese agency said the quake occurred at about 9:20 p.m. near Jiuzhaigou, or Jiuzhai Valley, a national park known for spectacular waterfalls and karst formations.