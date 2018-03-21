Struggling UK retailers hoping squeeze on incomes ending

The pressure on British households in the wake of the Brexit-fueled rise in inflation is easing, a development that should help a host of struggling retailers, many of whom reported further acute difficulties Wednesday.

Suit hire company Moss Bros issued its second profit warning of the year, while Carpetright said it has to close some stores and negotiated an emergency loan. DIY firm Kingfisher, meanwhile, reported lower sales in Britain as well as France, and Mothercare revealed it faced a funding deadline.

The series of woes revealed Wednesday come hot on the heels of others. A number of restaurant chains, such as burger outlet Byron's burger and Jamie Oliver's Italian, have reported difficulties and closed stores. And some high-profile retailers, such as Maplin Electronics and the U.K. division of Toys 'R' Us, have gone into administration. Others, like bedmaker Warren Evans, have already closed their doors for good.

The reasons behind this catalogue of gloom are varied but all of the companies have suffered from a slowdown in consumer spending since the country's vote to leave the European Union in June 2016. That stoked uncertainty about Britain's economic future, which prompted businesses and consumers to become more cautious in spending.

The vote also prompted a sharp fall in the value of the pound. Though that may have helped some exporters by making their products more competitive internationally, it hurt retailers on two fronts.

Firstly, it raised costs by making imports, such as energy and food, more expensive. And secondly, it triggered a sharp rise in inflation— from 0.5 percent to around 3 percent annually. With wages growing by less, households faced a squeeze on incomes, to the detriment of retailers.

There is some hope that the squeeze on incomes will disappear soon as wages start to rise by more than prices, though economists expect any consumer rebound to be modest.

On Wednesday, official figures showed that average weekly earnings over the three months through January rose by 2.6 percent from the previous year, up on the previous month's 2.5 percent.

In the year to January, consumer prices rose by 3 percent. Figures released Tuesday showed that falling to 2.7 percent, suggesting the gap could be gone when the next figures are published in a month.

"If the current momentum in wage growth can be maintained, things are looking up for U.K. consumers and the economy," said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

One potential negative could be if growing optimism about the outlook prompts the Bank of England to raise interest rates faster than expected. The central bank has hinted it could hike rates in May, largely because inflation is expected to run above the 2 percent target for a while yet.

More clarity may emerge Thursday when it publishes its latest interest rate decision and the minutes to the meeting. The consensus among investors is that the bank will have kept its benchmark interest rate at 0.5 percent, but most attention will be on how many, if any, of its rate-setters backed a quarter-point rate hike.

Many economists think Monday's deal between the British government and the EU on the outlines of a transition period after Brexit day on March 29, 2019, makes a rate hike more likely.