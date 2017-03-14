Sufi leader shot, hacked to death in Bangladesh

Police say assailants have shot and hacked to death a Sufi spiritual leader and his adopted daughter in northern Bangladesh.

Local police chief Hamidul Alam said Tuesday the bodies of Farhad Hossain Chowdhury and his daughter, Rupali Begum, were recovered late Monday from a shrine Chowdhury ran in Dinajpur district.

Alam said police are still investigating and have not ruled out the possible involvement of militant groups in the Sunni Muslim-majority nation.

Bangladesh has suffered a wave of attacks in recent years by Islamist militants targeting atheist bloggers, writers, publishers and members of religious minorities, including people adhering to Sufism.

In an attack last year, a band of militants killed 20 hostages including 17 foreigners in a restaurant in Dhaka, the capital.