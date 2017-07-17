Suicide bomber targets Pakistan paramilitary force, 2 dead

Pakistani police say a suicide bomber hit a vehicle carrying paramilitary force members, killing two and injuring seven others.

The attack by a lone man on a motorcycle occurred Monday on the edge of the Khyber tribal area that borders Afghanistan, said Imran Malik, Police Superintendent in northwest Peshawar where the bombing occurred. One of the dead in the attack was a major, he said.

The attack comes just one day after the Pakistan army announced it had launched an operation in the Khyber tribal region to rout Islamic State militants it said were operating in the area.

The paramilitary force, known as the Frontier Corps, are the frontline force battling militants in Pakistan's tribal regions which stretch hundreds of kilometers (miles) along its border with Afghanistan.