Suspect explodes bomb, dies at Bangladesh security camp

A suspected militant died Friday when he exploded a bomb at the future headquarters of a Bangladesh security agency, officials said.

The elite Rapid Action Battalion comprises military and police personnel and has conducted numerous raids on militant hideouts over the years. Its future headquarters is being constructed at a site in the Ashkona area, opposite Dhaka's international airport.

The explosion happened when security officials challenged the man as he entered the camp, Rapid Action Battalion spokesman Mufti Mahmud Khan said.

Some security officials were in the camp, but it was not immediately known whether the blast caused any other deaths or injuries.

The suspect died at the scene, Khan said. His identity is being investigated.

Bangladesh is experiencing a surge in attacks by suspected militants. A major attack on a restaurant in July left 20 hostages, including 17 foreigners, dead. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the restaurant attack, but the government has blamed a banned militant group, Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh.

Officials said four JMB members were killed Thursday in a police raid in the southeastern district of Chittagong.