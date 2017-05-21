2 suspected Islamic State extremists killed in Turkey raid

Turkey's state-run news agency says two people suspected of being members of the Islamic State group have been killed in an Ankara police operation.

Ankara's governor told the Anadolu news agency Sunday the suspects may have been planning an attack on Turkey's capital. Police recovered weapons and explosives in the raid. Governor Ercan Topaca said the two men, in their 20s, have not been identified yet.

The nighttime police operation was conducted after a man from Azerbaijan, thought to be an IS member, was detained in Istanbul. The unnamed suspect allegedly drove the two men to Ankara.

Turkey has been hit by a string of attacks blamed on IS and Kurdish militants since 2015. On New Year's Eve, a gunman killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub. IS claimed the attack.