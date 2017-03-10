Suspected rebel-planted mine hits Yemeni ship, kills 2

A Yemeni coast guard vessel on Friday hit a naval mine suspected of being planted in the Red Sea by rebels and the explosion killed two sailors and wounded eight, including the ship's captain, security officials said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief journalists.

It was the first such explosion of a naval mine since Yemen's civil war began. Saudi-led coalition forces combating Yemen's Shiite rebel forces, known as Houthis, had previously warned of the presence of naval mines planted by Houthi militants in the Red Sea.

Late Friday, medical and security officials said an airstrike by the coalition killed at least a dozen civilians and wounded dozens more when it hit popular market in Yemen's coastal Hodeidah province. They said the death toll was likely to rise. The officials insisted on anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the press.

The war in Yemen, which began when Houthis seized Yemen's capital of Sanaa in September 2014, has killed more than 10,000 civilians and displaced over 3 million people.

The Saudi-led coalition began a campaign against the rebels in March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government. The war has ground into a stalemated conflict in recent months. Peace efforts by the United Nations also have faltered.