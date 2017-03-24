Suspected suicide bomber dies near Bangladesh airport

A man detonated a bomb Friday near a police post on a busy road near Dhaka's airport, killing himself but causing no other injuries, according to Bangladeshi police.

Airport Police Station officer Nure Azam Mia said the blast appeared to have been a suicide attack. Authorities have yet to identify the man, described as being between 25 and 30 years old.

Police cordoned off the area in front of the airport's main entrance.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence group, citing the Islamic State news agency Amaq. SITE monitors terror group activity online.

The blast would be the second suicide attack in a week in the area of the capital. On March 17, a suspected bomber died in a blast near barracks of the elite Rapid Action Battalion anti-terror police force.