Swedish man arrested at UK airport suspected of terrorism

British police say they have arrested a Swedish man at Stansted Airport, north of London, on suspicion of terrorism offenses.

The 34-year-old man was stopped by counter-terrorism police officers after he got off a flight from Stockholm early Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police said Wednesday he was arrested on suspicion of possessing "material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism."

No other details were available.

The man remains in custody at a police station.