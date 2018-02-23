Switzerland: 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Zurich

A man fired several shots at a woman and then shot himself in Zurich on Friday, Swiss police said, adding that both died in what appeared to have been a "relationship crime."

City police said they rushed to the scene near the central train station in Switzerland's biggest city after passers-by reported hearing shots on Friday afternoon. Officers found one person dead and a second with serious injuries, who subsequently died.

In a joint statement, police and prosecutors didn't identify the people involved, a 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. Forensic experts were at the scene and police said they are still investigating the details of what happened and why.