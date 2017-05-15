Syria activists say civilians killed in strike on IS village

Syrian activists say an airstrike on a village held by the Islamic State group in northern Syria has killed several civilians.

It isn't clear who is behind the airstrike but various activists groups reported different casualty tolls, saying the U.S.-led coalition, which is waging war on IS, was likely behind the attacks.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says the strike hit the village of Akayrshi on Sunday night and that 12 women were killed. The activist-run Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently says the strike hit a convoy of farm workers and that 22 died.

The village is about 16 kilometers, or 10 miles, from Raqqa, IS's de facto capital.

U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian forces are advancing toward Raqqa after capturing several nearby towns and villages recently.