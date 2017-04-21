In Syria, population transfers stalled over violence resume

A Syrian state TV says the troubled population transfers involving thousands of Syrians have resumed after stalling for days following a massive explosion that killed dozens.

The deal between the government and rebels envisions the transfer of 30,000 people over 60 days.

Al-Ikhbariya TV broadcast the arrival Friday of buses carrying hundreds of residents of pro-government villages Foua and Kfarya, besieged by rebels, to temporary shelters in government-controlled Aleppo suburb.

Amer Burhan, an evacuee from the pro-opposition town Zabadani, says their buses began moving toward rebel-held Idlib province.

The evacuees were trapped at an exchange point for days as negotiators argued over identities of prisoners to be released as part of the exchange. Earlier, an explosion hit the first group of evacuees Saturday, killing over 130, half of them children.