Syria Talks Focused on Cease-Fire Set to Begin in Kazakhstan

Talks between Syrian rebel factions and the government they are trying to overthrow are set to begin in Kazakhstan.

Monday's meeting will be the first between Syria's warring sides in a year and is expected to focus on consolidating a shaky cease-fire that has been in place since Dec. 30.

The talks are sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran whose representatives in the Kazakh capital of Astana have held meetings with delegates from both sides late into the evening Sunday and early on Monday.

The opposition delegation, which arrived in Astana on Sunday, is made up of about a dozen rebel figures led by Mohammad Alloush of the powerful Army of Islam rebel group.

The Syrian government has sent its U.N. ambassador, Bashar Ja'afari, and military delegates.