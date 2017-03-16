Syria's Bar Association chief: 16 lawyers killed in blast

The head of Syria's Bar Association says 16 lawyers are among the dozens killed in the suicide attack that struck the main judicial building in the capital Damascus.

Nizar Skeif told The Associated Press on Thursday that targeting the Justice Palace aimed to "undermine the Syrians' morale and stir anarchy and terror."

Skeif's comments on Thursday came a day after suicide bombers hit the Justice Palace and a restaurant in Damascus, killing at least 30 people and spreading fear across the capital.

Skeif said that besides the lawyers, other civilians lost their lives in the blast. He said no judges were killed.

The bombings were the latest in a spate of deadly explosions and suicide attacks targeting government-controlled areas in Syria and its capital.